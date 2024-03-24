Dutch Defense Minister outlines timeline for F-16 transfer to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has outlined a timeline for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by Western nations. According to Ollongren, the first batch of F-16s is expected to be delivered to Ukraine within the next few months, with additional deliveries scheduled for later in the year.



During an interview with Reuters, Ollongren disclosed that Denmark will be the first NATO country to provide Ukraine with these advanced aircraft, with the Netherlands set to follow shortly thereafter. While specific details regarding the number of jets in the initial shipments were not provided, Ollongren expressed confidence in the delivery schedule, emphasizing that Denmark will lead the way in the summer, with Dutch deliveries to follow in the latter half of the year.



However, Ollongren acknowledged the challenges in providing Ukraine with the necessary support amid ongoing political hurdles, particularly in the United States. Despite President Joe Biden's efforts to secure a significant aid package of USD60 billion for Ukraine, the approval process has been hindered by opposition from Republican lawmakers, who seek additional measures to strengthen United States border security.



In addition to the delivery of F-16s, Ollongren emphasized the importance of ramping up ammunition production within the European Union (EU) to address Ukraine's concerns about a shortage of munitions. Recognizing the possibility of a prolonged conflict, she stressed the need to plan accordingly and prepare for the continuation of hostilities.



The announcement of the international coalition to assist Ukraine in procuring United States-designed F-16s and training its pilots underscores the commitment of Western countries to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities. With plans to provide Ukraine with more than 40 F-16 aircraft, this initiative represents a significant step in enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

