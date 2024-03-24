British troops won`t fight alongside Ukraine

(MENAFN) In response to inquiries regarding potential military involvement in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the United Kingdom government has reiterated its stance of abstaining from sending troops to fight alongside Ukrainian forces. A spokesperson for the United Kingdom government, speaking to TASS news agency on Wednesday, emphasized that there are no plans for British troops to engage in combat operations alongside Ukrainians.



The statement follows remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who suggested the possibility of NATO troops being deployed to Ukraine. While Macron acknowledged the potential presence of NATO forces on Ukrainian soil, he clarified that France was not engaging in warfare against Russia.



Reports from Le Monde indicated that France had been considering the deployment of troops since June 2023, with the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, suggesting that Paris is preparing to send approximately 2,000 soldiers to Ukraine.



However, contrasting with France's reported considerations, the United Kingdom government has firmly stated its position against full-scale military deployment in Ukraine. The spokesperson for United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office emphasized that British soldiers will not be involved in combat operations alongside Ukrainian forces.



Furthermore, the United Kingdom government emphasized last month that it would refrain from sending additional troops beyond the limited number already present in Ukraine to support the country's armed forces.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously cautioned against NATO deployment in Ukraine, warning that such actions could escalate tensions and potentially lead to a full-scale conflict akin to World War III.



As diplomatic discussions and military posturing continue amidst the ongoing crisis, the United Kingdom's decision not to engage in direct combat operations underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding international involvement in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

MENAFN24032024000045015687ID1108014909