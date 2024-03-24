Assange in plea agreement negotiations with America

(MENAFN) The Wall Street Journal has reported that the United States Justice Department is deliberating whether to offer a plea deal to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, potentially allowing him to plead guilty to a misdemeanor offense as a means of avoiding extradition to the United States on espionage charges. According to unnamed sources cited in the report, the proposed agreement would entail Assange admitting to mishandling classified information, with the five years he has spent in London's Belmarsh Prison being counted as his sentence.



Sources familiar with the matter revealed that preliminary discussions have taken place between Assange's legal team and United States officials in recent months to explore the possibility of a plea bargain. However, Barry Pollack, a lawyer representing Assange, cautioned that there are currently no indications that the Justice Department is inclined to accept such an arrangement.



The potential plea deal arises amidst a protracted legal saga spanning over a decade. Assange's troubles began in 2010 when he was arrested by British police in relation to sexual offense allegations, which he vehemently denied. Subsequently, Assange sought asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until 2019 when Ecuador revoked his asylum status, leading to his arrest once again. Since then, Assange has been detained in Belmarsh Prison.



The Justice Department unveiled an indictment against Assange on the day of his arrest, leveling 17 counts of espionage against him. If extradited to the United States and found guilty, Assange faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. The charges stem from WikiLeaks' publication of classified material obtained from whistleblowers, including sensitive Pentagon documents detailing alleged United States war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The possibility of a plea deal offers a potential resolution to Assange's legal ordeal, which has been marked by complex extradition proceedings and contentious legal battles. However, uncertainties persist regarding the willingness of the United States authorities to accept such an arrangement, leaving Assange's fate hanging in the balance amidst ongoing legal maneuvering and diplomatic tensions.

