S&P 500 posts major weekly gains despite flat close

(MENAFN) The Standard & Poor's 500 index concluded the trading session yesterday with marginal movement, but notably registered its most substantial weekly percentage gain of the year 2024. This surge in performance came on the heels of the Federal Reserve's decision earlier in the week to maintain its expectations of three interest rate cuts by the year's end. Despite the lackluster daily performance, investors remained buoyed by the central bank's commitment to monetary easing, contributing to overall market optimism.



Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index experienced a slight uptick, supported by gains in semiconductor stocks throughout the week. This sector witnessed notable growth amid sustained enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence technologies, underscoring the market's continued appetite for innovation-driven investments.



However, the positive sentiment was tempered by a sharp decline in Nike shares following the sportswear giant's warning of a projected revenue decrease in the first half of fiscal year 2025. This announcement added a note of caution to investor sentiment, particularly in the retail sector.



Preliminary data revealed that the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed with a modest loss of 7.35 points, equivalent to a 0.14 percent decrease, settling at 5,234.15 points. In contrast, the Nasdaq index edged slightly higher, gaining 26.21 points, or 0.16 percent, to reach 16,428.82 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, experienced a notable decline of 309.36 points, representing a 0.78 percent decrease, to close at 39,472.01 points.



Despite the mixed performance across indices, the overall market sentiment remained relatively positive, driven by the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance and ongoing optimism surrounding technological advancements. However, concerns stemming from Nike's revenue warning served as a reminder of the potential headwinds facing specific sectors, highlighting the nuanced nature of market dynamics amidst evolving economic conditions.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108014900