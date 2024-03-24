Washinton urges Russian uranium prohibition

(MENAFN) United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has reportedly called on Congress to enact a ban on the import of uranium from Russia, aiming to bolster domestic production of fuel for next-generation nuclear reactors. According to a report by Reuters, Granholm emphasized the importance of such a ban during a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday, urging swift action from lawmakers to unlock funds for expanding domestic uranium enrichment and producing specialized uranium fuel known as high assay low enriched uranium (HALEU).



Efforts to introduce a ban on Russian uranium imports as part of sanctions against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict have faced obstacles in Congress. Despite attempts by United States lawmakers to include such measures in legislation, progress has been impeded, with a proposed bill stalling in the Senate in December. However, Granholm's recent appeal underscores the renewed push to prioritize domestic uranium production and reduce reliance on Russian imports.



Official data indicates that the United States imported a record USD1.2 billion worth of uranium from Russia last year, with purchases surging to USD193.2 million in December following the attempted ban. These figures highlight the significant economic impact of Russian uranium imports on the United States market. Despite remaining America's top supplier of uranium in terms of monetary value, Russia ranks fourth in terms of volume, with Canada holding the leading position, according to analysis by S&P Global.



The call for a ban on Russian uranium imports reflects broader efforts to enhance energy security and promote domestic production of critical resources. By reducing dependence on foreign sources, particularly those subject to geopolitical tensions, the United States aims to strengthen its strategic resilience and support the development of advanced nuclear technologies. Granholm's advocacy for congressional action underscores the urgency of addressing vulnerabilities in the United States uranium supply chain and advancing efforts to modernize the country's nuclear energy infrastructure.

