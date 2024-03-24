EU`s free-trade settlement with Ukraine in limbo

(MENAFN) According to reports from Politico, European Union ambassadors have encountered difficulties in reaching a consensus to extend preferential trade rules for Ukraine for an additional year. The anticipated decision, aimed at granting Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to European Union markets until June 2025, was expected to be endorsed during recent deliberations. However, requests for further evaluation of the agreement's potential impact, particularly from countries like France, have led to delays in the approval process.



Unnamed European Union diplomats and officials cited by Politico have revealed that several member states, notably France, have called for more time to assess the implications of the proposed trade extension with Ukraine. This hesitation comes at a crucial juncture, as European Union leaders are set to convene for a summit on Thursday, where showcasing solidarity with Ukraine is a key priority. The delay in reaching an agreement on trade preferences could cast a shadow over efforts to demonstrate unified support for Ukraine amidst ongoing geopolitical challenges.



The backdrop to these deliberations includes the European Commission's temporary lifting of duties and quotas on Ukrainian goods following the onset of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine. This measure, initially implemented for one year, aimed to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to global markets. However, the influx of Ukrainian goods into Eastern European countries raised concerns about market destabilization and posed challenges to local farmers within the European Union.



Despite protests from European Union farmers impacted by the surge in cheap Ukrainian agricultural products, the European Commission extended the trade measure for an additional year in 2023. In January of the current year, the Commission proposed the suspension of duties and quotas on Ukrainian farm produce for another year, albeit with a provision for an 'emergency brake' concerning poultry, eggs, and sugar. This provision stipulates that tariffs would be reimposed if imports exceed predetermined average levels from 2022 and 2023.



The ongoing debate over the extension of preferential trade rules underscores the complexities of balancing economic interests, diplomatic considerations, and regional stability within the European Union. As discussions continue, stakeholders grapple with finding a consensus that supports both the aspirations of Ukrainian producers and the concerns of domestic farmers within the European Union. Ultimately, the outcome of these deliberations will shape the trajectory of European Union-Ukraine relations and the broader dynamics of European trade policy.

