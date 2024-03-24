Death rate on Israeli attacks on Gaza increases to 32,142 Palestinians

(MENAFN) Since October 7, 2023, the Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported a distressing escalation in casualties resulting from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. The toll now stands at a staggering 32,142 martyrs, with a further 74,412 individuals injured. This relentless onslaught has left communities devastated, with families torn apart and lives shattered.



In the latest wave of violence, the Gaza Health Ministry revealed that the Israeli occupation perpetrated seven massacres against families within the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours alone. These brutal attacks resulted in the loss of approximately 72 lives, with an additional 114 individuals sustaining injuries. The harrowing reality is that amidst the chaos, many victims remain trapped beneath rubble or stranded on impassable roads, beyond the reach of vital medical assistance.



Tragically, this cycle of violence shows no signs of abating, as the Israeli occupation's aggression persists unabated for the 169th consecutive day. The relentless assault by land, sea, and air has inflicted widespread destruction, with hundreds of thousands of residential units reduced to rubble. Consequently, nearly one and a half million people find themselves displaced, forced to endure unimaginable hardships without access to basic necessities such as water and electricity.



Compounding the humanitarian crisis, the occupying forces obstruct the delivery of essential aid to those in desperate need, exacerbating an already dire situation. The beleaguered inhabitants of Gaza endure unimaginable suffering, trapped in a relentless cycle of violence and deprivation, with no respite in sight.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108014895