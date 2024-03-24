European Investment Banks reduce bonuses during decrease in deal activity

(MENAFN) In response to a prolonged decline in deal-making and listing operations, European investment banks have opted to reduce their annual bonuses for the second consecutive year. This decision comes amidst tentative signs of improvement in the market conditions that have hampered the industry in recent times. Leading institutions such as Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas have adjusted their bonus structures downward, reflecting the broader impact of diminished acquisition activities and a sluggish initial public offering (IPO) market, compounded by rising interest rates.



Deutsche Bank, one of Germany's largest financial institutions, recently announced a 5.5 percent reduction in bonuses compared to the previous year, signaling the industry's acknowledgment of the prevailing challenges. Similarly, BNP Paribas, the largest bank in the eurozone, has reportedly trimmed its bonuses by 5 percent, according to sources familiar with the matter. These adjustments underscore the industry's response to the shifting dynamics and the imperative to align compensation with performance in a challenging operating environment.



UBS, another prominent player in the European banking landscape, is poised to disclose its bonus allocations by the end of March. The decision comes following a challenging period for its investment banking division, marked by both successes and setbacks. Notably, some bankers at Credit Suisse have received lucrative offers in an effort to retain talent within the institution, highlighting the competitive landscape and the importance of talent retention strategies amid industry-wide adjustments.



The decision to reduce bonuses reflects the dual impact of rising interest rates on European lenders. While higher rates have contributed to a surge in net interest income for many banks over the past two years, the investment banking segments have grappled with ongoing challenges. This dichotomy underscores the complexities faced by financial institutions in navigating a shifting economic and regulatory landscape, prompting strategic recalibrations in compensation practices to sustain competitiveness and ensure long-term viability.



Overall, the adjustment in bonus structures underscores the industry's recognition of the need to adapt to evolving market conditions while striving to balance financial performance with talent retention and investor expectations. As European investment banks navigate a landscape characterized by uncertainty and volatility, prudent management of resources and alignment of incentives will be crucial in driving sustainable growth and resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

