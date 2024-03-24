Media reports Israel bowing to UK compulsion to censor representative

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged suggesting that the Israeli government has suspended its English-language spokesman, Eylon Levy, following alleged complaints from British officials regarding his comments. According to Tel Aviv-based Channel 12, Levy has been absent from work for over a week, with his suspension attributed to remarks made in response to United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron.



The controversy stems from a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on March 8, purportedly in reaction to Cameron's call for increased aid access to Gaza. While the specific post in question cannot be located, it has been implied that Levy's comments were interpreted by British authorities as critical of Cameron. However, the exact nature of Levy's response remains elusive, with no archived record available for scrutiny.



One of Levy's posts from March 8 that remains visible questions the feasibility of Cameron's request for 500 aid trucks per day, highlighting logistical challenges and the impracticality of distributing such vast quantities of food. Despite this, the specific comments attributed to Levy that led to his suspension have not been substantiated.



Channel 12 suggests that Levy's absence from work is unlikely to be temporary, indicating that he may not return to his position as spokesman. The outlet also references earlier reports indicating that Levy faced pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, who reportedly sought his dismissal due to his criticism of Netanyahu and participation in opposition protests against judicial reforms.



Netanyahu's recent lament about the dearth of effective English-speaking spokespeople within Israel further underscores the significance of Levy's suspension amidst broader concerns about the government's communication strategy. The episode raises questions about the extent of external influence on Israel's handling of diplomatic relations and the potential repercussions for freedom of expression within the country's public discourse.



As the controversy surrounding Levy's suspension unfolds, it underscores the delicate balance between diplomatic sensitivities, domestic politics, and freedom of speech in Israel. The fallout from this incident may prompt a reassessment of communication protocols and the role of government spokespeople in navigating complex international relations.

