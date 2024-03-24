Oil prices remains steady as global tensions ease, supply concerns persist

(MENAFN) Yesterday witnessed a stabilization in oil prices, with Brent crude, the widely recognized global benchmark, maintaining a position above USD85 per barrel. During trading, Brent crude futures experienced a marginal decline of two cents, settling at USD85.76, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a slight increase of one cent, reaching USD81.08. Analyst Tony Sycamore from IG remarked on the impact of recent geopolitical developments, stating that the ceasefire in Gaza has helped alleviate concerns regarding potential regional escalation, thereby contributing to a sense of stability in oil markets. Moreover, Sycamore suggested that the ceasefire might encourage the Houthis to halt hostilities, potentially facilitating the unimpeded passage of oil tankers through the Red Sea.



In the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, a notable development emerged as supplies of gasoline products dipped below 9 million barrels for the first time in three weeks. This decline serves as an important indicator of demand trends, hinting at a potential slowdown in the consumption of crude oil. While demand concerns persist, attention also turns to currency dynamics, particularly the performance of the dollar, which exhibits an inverse relationship with oil prices. The dollar strengthened following a surprise interest rate cut by the Swiss National Bank, bolstering risk appetite among investors. However, the consequent appreciation of the dollar renders crude oil more expensive for buyers worldwide, adding a further layer of complexity to market dynamics.



Overall, the convergence of geopolitical, demand-side, and currency-related factors continues to shape the trajectory of oil prices, with market participants closely monitoring developments for insights into future trends. While recent geopolitical developments have provided some respite, lingering supply concerns and currency fluctuations underscore the ongoing uncertainties inherent in global oil markets.

MENAFN24032024000045015682ID1108014880