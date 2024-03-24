Pogačar Strikes Again In The Catalan Mountains

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

UAE Team Emirates' rider wins in Queralt; Ulissi on the final podium in Coppi e Bartali

Pogačar dominated the queen stage of the Volta a Catalunya (Berga-Queralt, 154,7 km with 5 Gpm and summit finish) thanks to a solo move that earned him his 4th seasonal victory and strengthened his leadership in the general classification of the race.

After UAE Team Emirates controlling the race in the first half of the stage, the Slovenian talent attacked at 29 km to the arrival, when there were 2,6 km to the summit of the Collada de San Isidre, obtaining immediately a large gap (around 55”) on the immediate chasers, who were Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick Step) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Pogačar handled the advantage on the chasing duo also in the final climb, crossing the finish line with 57” on Bernal and Landa.

With only one stage left in the Volta a Catalunya 2024, Barcelona-Barcelona, 145,3 km with 6 laps on the Alt de Montjuic, the UAE Team Emirates' captain leads the GC with 3'31” on Landa.

Pogačar:“It was a very hard stage. We controlled it from the start in a pretty good way, but on the long hors category climbs Visma-Lease a Bike tried to set a harder pace that heavily selected the group. There were only 10 riders remaining, and we as UAE Team Emirates were well represented considering that there were also Joao Almeida and Marc Soler with me. Then a group of riders came back, Movistar tried to attack on the following climb and I launched my attack there and I went to the top and then straight to the arrival. The final climb was great, with such a lot of people cheering”.

Volta a Catalunya – stage 6 results

1.⁠ ⁠Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 4h11'53”

2.⁠ ⁠Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) +57”

3.⁠ ⁠Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick Step) s.t.

Volta a Catalunya – general classification after stage 6

1.⁠ ⁠Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 25h06'16”

2.⁠ ⁠Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick Step) +3'31”

3.⁠ ⁠Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) +4'53”

In Italy, the final stage of the Coppi e Bartali (Forlì-Forlì, 157,9 km) ended in a reduced sprint that saw Jenno Berkmoes (Lotto Dstny) prevail over Lukas Nerurkar (Ef-EasyPost).

Diego Ulissi completed the race in 10th place, after having rode in the head position of the best riders group on all the climbs of the day and after also having tried an attack at 8 km to go.

The Italian rider from UAE Team Emirates, who won stage 2 of the race, sealed the 3rd place in the final GC, at 10” from the winner Koen Bowman (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Coppi e Bartali – stage 5 results

1.⁠ ⁠Jenno Berkmoes (Lotto Dstny) 4h26'42”

2.⁠ ⁠Lukas Nerurkar (Ef-EasyPost) s.t.

3.⁠ ⁠Davide De Pretto (Jayco-Alula) s.t.

10.⁠ ⁠Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t.

Coppi e Bartali – final classification

1.⁠ ⁠Koen Bowman (Visma-Lease a Bike) 17h35'44”

2.⁠ ⁠Archie Ryan (Ef-EasyPost) 9”

3.⁠ ⁠Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) 10”