(MENAFN) On Saturday, US Vice President Kamala Harris denied Russian Leader Vladimir Putin's suggestion that Ukraine might be engaged in Friday's assault on a concert hall in the Moscow city that claimed lives of more than 133 individuals.



In an interview with a US-based news agency’s Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, Harris replied "no" when asked whether Washington had proof to support Putin's claim.



“And first, let me start by saying what has happened is an act of terrorism and the number of people who've been killed is obviously a tragedy and we should all send our condolences to those families."



"No, there is no, whatsoever, any evidence and, in fact, what we know to be the case is that ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened,” she further mentioned.



More than 133 people were murdered and 145 others were wounded following shooters fired shots as the rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall, west of Moscow.



Police have apprehended 11 people in relation with the assault, involving four first-hand engaged, as stated by the Federal Security Service.



Putin declared that all four individuals directly engaged in conducting the attack were detained on their way to Ukraine, where "a window" was set for their escape.



He did not directly accuse Ukraine, nor did he mention the assessment by American officials that a faction of the Daesh/ISIS terror group was responsible.



In the meantime, representatives in Ukraine, where Russia began a "special military operation" back in 2022, have negated any engagement in the assault.

