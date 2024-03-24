               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Baumgartner Becomes Author Of Earliest Goal In History Of National Teams


3/24/2024 6:08:32 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

Austrian football player Christoph Baumgartner was the author of the earliest goal in the history of national teams.

Azernews reports, citing Idman that he scored in the 6th second of the friendly match against Slovakia.

The match in Bratislava ended with a score of 2:0. The previous record was held by German striker Lukasz Podolski. He disappointed the opponent in the 7th second of the match with Ecuador in 2013.

It should be noted that the Slovak national team will be the opponent of the Azerbaijani national team in the UEFA Nations League.

