Baumgartner Becomes Author Of Earliest Goal In History Of National Teams

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Austrian football player Christoph Baumgartner was the author of
the earliest goal in the history of national teams.
Azernews reports, citing Idman that he scored in the 6th second of
the friendly match against Slovakia.
The match in Bratislava ended with a score of 2:0. The previous
record was held by German striker Lukasz Podolski. He disappointed
the opponent in the 7th second of the match with Ecuador in
2013.
It should be noted that the Slovak national team will be the
opponent of the Azerbaijani national team in the UEFA Nations
League.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.