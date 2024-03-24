Crocus City Hall Owner Says Terrorists Wanted To Burn People Alive In Hall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
After the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the
owner of the concert hall Araz Agalarov, who gave an interview to
the media, touched on some interesting facts.
"On March 22, the criminals who committed a terrorist attack in
the Crocus City Hall building in Moscow fled in a Renault Symbol
car. They were found in Khatsun village, Karachevski district,
Bryansk region. The Federal Security Service has announced that all
four people who committed the terrorist act have been detained.
Accroding to Azernews, the owner has told this to the RBC TV
channel.
A. Agalarov said that the terrorists wanted to incinerate people
alive in the hall. Because in parallel with the execution,
everything was filled with flammable substances, kerosene,
gasoline."
The owner noted that the concert hall was completely burned by
arsonists.
"If you enter here, you will not believe that someone can
survive there. However, since all fire protection systems and fire
extinguishing works were in good condition, they kept the hall in
such a state for several hours that no collapse occurred, and
people had the opportunity to leave the place. Because you
understand, 6 thousand people cannot leave the hall in 2-3 minutes.
Moreover, the terrorists shot people who were walking in almost all
the speeches.
He added that one of the hall's security personnel was killed
during the terrorist attack.
"If anywhere camouflaged men get out of a car with four
Kalashnikov assault rifles and start shooting at everyone, and 600
cartridges are found in the area, then you should know that this is
not a security service or a military operation. In fact, it is a
terrorist act carried out by provocateurs. What can a good security
service do in this case?"
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.