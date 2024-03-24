Azerbaijan National Basketball Team Gains Two More Victories In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan national team consisting of basketball players
under 16 years of age, which held a training camp in Tbilisi,
played two test games, Azernews reports, citing Idman .
According to information, Tahir Bakhshiyev's team was stronger
than "Rustavi" and "Pachulia Academy".
The national team will return to the homeland after concluding
the training camp on March 25.
It should be noted that our U-16 team has won in the previous 3
test matches.
The results are as follows:
Azerbaijan U-16 - "Rustavi" - 78:55
Azerbaijan U-16 - "Pachulia Academy" - 68:61
