In Kharkiv, 200 Thousand Subscribers Without Electricity Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian army's attack on Kharkiv's power system, another 200,000 subscribers are left without electricity.

The head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Currently, up to 200 thousand subscribers of the city are disconnected. Power engineers continue to work 24/7 to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," Syniehubov wrote.

He noted that schedules of planned outages are being developed. This will make it possible to supply power to all consumers in the city.

Russians strikewith Kh-35 missile, damaging warehouses and buildings of enterprise

As reported, on March 22, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and the region with S-300 and Iskander-M missiles. As a result of the enemy attack, the city was left without power.

As of March 23, 35% of residential buildings in the city were connected to the electricity supply. Street lighting is currently off in Kharkiv, and electric transport is not running because of a lack of power.