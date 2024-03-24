Invaders Carry Out 140 Drone Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out 447 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day, 140 of which were carried out by attack drones.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy struck 447 times at seven settlements during the day. The Russian military carried out one missile and six airstrikes on Malynivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka. 11 MLRS attacks on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Levadne. 140 UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne. 289 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Novoandriivka," he noted.

Fedorov emphasized that as of this moment, 24 reports have been received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day the enemy launched 14 missile and 106 airstrikes, fired 99 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.