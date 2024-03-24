Report shows America abandoning happy top-20

(MENAFN) The latest edition of the World Happiness Report, released on Wednesday, delivers sobering news for the United States, as the nation finds itself absent from the top 20 happiest countries for the first time in the report's 12-year history. The decline in America's ranking can be attributed to growing disillusionment, particularly among younger demographics, signaling a significant shift in national sentiment.



According to the report, the United States has plummeted from its previous ranking of 15th to 23rd overall. However, the situation becomes even more striking when examining the perspectives of different age groups. Among individuals under 30, the United States languishes at a dismal 62nd place, reflecting a stark contrast to the contentment reported by those aged 60 and over, who would position the nation at a respectable 10th place in the happiness index.



The dominance of Nordic countries in the happiness rankings persists, with Finland securing the top spot for the seventh consecutive year. Notably, Lithuania emerges as the world's happiest nation among individuals under 30, while Denmark claims the title of happiest country for those aged 60 and above.



Russia's position in the rankings also merits attention, with the report placing it at 68th overall.



However, the views of individuals under 30 depict a different narrative, portraying this demographic as the country's "happiest" age group.



At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan and Lebanon continue to occupy the lowest rungs of the happiness index. Afghanistan's prolonged humanitarian crises following the Taliban's rise to power in 2020, coupled with Lebanon's persistent challenges, contribute to their sustained positions at the bottom of the ranking.



The World Happiness Report, an initiative launched in 2012 to support the United Nations' sustainable development goals, draws on data collected by the United States market research company Gallup. Utilizing responses from individuals across 143 countries and territories, researchers gauge subjective well-being by asking participants to rate their lives on a scale from 0 to 10. The report's findings provide valuable insights into global happiness trends and inform efforts aimed at fostering greater societal well-being worldwide.

