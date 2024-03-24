Somali Security Forces Incarcerate 16 Suspects In Mogadishu Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 24 (KUNA) -- Somali government's security agencies have successfully apprehended 16 people involved in a terrorist attack targeting a hotel in the center of the capital of Mogadishu.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) successfully arrested the individual who facilitated the entry of the two explosive-laden vehicles into Mogadishu, Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported Sunday.

Among the detainees are four suspects registered as the owners of the vehicles used by the attackers to attack the hotel, it further stated.

An ongoing investigation is underway into five members of the Somali security forces who were on duty at the checkpoint where the terrorists passed through, it added.

Gunmen linked to the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab group raided SYL Hotel in Mogadishu on March 15th, resulting in the deaths and injuries of scores of Somalis. (end)

asm









MENAFN24032024000071011013ID1108014834