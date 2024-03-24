Palestinian territories experience 2.9-Magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Palestinian territories experienced a seismic earthquake registering a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale.



Based on reports from the Palestinian Seismological Monitoring Center, the earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed in the city of Jenin, situated in the northern region of the West Bank.



The tremor occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers, northwest of the Dead Sea. While seismic activity is not uncommon in this region, the relatively low magnitude of this event may have alleviated concerns for widespread damage or casualties.



Regional sources corroborated the seismic data, noting that the earthquake was perceptible to residents of Jenin and its environs, as well as some other cities within the West Bank.



Fortunately, there have been no reports of deaths or significant material losses resulting from the tremor.



In spite of the momentary disruption caused by the earthquake, it appears that the affected areas have largely escaped any serious consequences, allowing for a swift return to normalcy for local residents.



