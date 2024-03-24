Ramadan consumer activity to surge in local markets, online platforms

(MENAFN) During Ramadan activities, both local markets and online shopping platforms are anticipated to witness a surge in consumer activity, as individuals adapt their shopping behaviors in observance of this holy period. In the Kingdom, the purchasing power of customers during Ramadan reflects a unique intersection of cultural traditions, religious practices, and economic considerations.



Echoing global consumer trends, individuals observing Ramadan are placing a premium on comfort and the ability to personalize their selections. Families traditionally prepare lavish "iftar" meals to break their fast, often sharing these meals with neighbors and those in need. Consequently, this heightened consumption during Ramadan leads to a significant increase in sales at grocery stores, marketplaces, and restaurants.



According to insights provided by Singapore-based market research firm TGM, this year, 47 percent of expenses during the advent month are expected to be allocated towards food and drinks. Staple dishes such as sambosa, shorba, kabsa, mahshi, and knafeh are anticipated to grace dining tables across the Kingdom. Notably, in 2023, there was a noteworthy rise in spending on cuisine and beverages during Ramadan, with 51 percent of consumers allocating more funds to these categories.



In tandem with the global shift towards digital currency, mobile apps and online food orders are gaining traction, offering users a convenient alternative to traditional shopping methods. While home cooking remains prevalent, there is a discernible uptick in the usage of digital apps for food purchases.

