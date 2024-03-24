2 crew members die abroad Holland America cruise ship

(MENAFN) In a tragic development, two crew members aboard a Holland America cruise ship lost their lives in what the cruise company described as an "incident" that took place within the ship's engineering room.



Holland America, in a statement, confirmed that both crew members passed away on Friday while the Nieuw Amsterdam liner was docked at the small island of Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.



The circumstances surrounding the incident have prompted an investigation, with authorities and administrators duly notified to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.



Amidst the somber aftermath of the event, Holland America has taken proactive steps to provide support to other crew members affected by the loss.



Counselling has been extended to other crew members for support during this difficult time.



Holland America stated that it was "deeply saddened" by the losses, further mentioning: "Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members' families at this difficult time. The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company's absolute priority."



No additional specifics regarding the crew members have been disclosed.



The ship, with a capacity to accommodate more than 2,000 individuals, departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 16 for a seven-night voyage.

