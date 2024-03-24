Gas exporting countries forum forecasts nearly USD9T global natural gas investments by 2050

(MENAFN) The Gas Exporting Countries Forum's (2050) prediction report estimates that international natural gas investments are going to make up to nearly USD9 trillion by 2050, with USD8.2 trillion aimed at the upstream industry and USD0.74 trillion for the midstream industry.



International natural gas output is projected to amount to 5.3 trillion cubic meters by 2050, increasing from the present 4 trillion cubic meters, the report says.



The fulfillment of this target needs international natural gas investments in the upstream and midstream industries up to 2050. The Asia-Pacific region as well as North America are going to be the forerunners in these gas investments, then come by Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America as well as Europe.



As noted by GECF, the Asia Pacific area is going to get the biggest share of global natural gas investments in the upstream industry up to 2050, reaching USD2.1 trillion.



The report expects that China, Australia along with Indonesia are going to make up to 80 percent of these investments in the area, with China showing the path with USD650 billion.



North America is projected to invest USD1.6 trillion throughout the same period of time, with the greater part of USD677 billion to be invested in North America simultaneously, succeeded by Canada with USD630 billion.



In Eurasia, investments totaling USD1.5 trillion are anticipated over the same period, with Russia expected to contribute 70 percent of this amount.

