Netanyahu challenges Biden on Rafah attack

(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to phone call off a great ground attack against Hamas armies at the southern region of Gaza, ignoring a United States caution that the procedure is going to murder additional civilians also make a humanitarian catastrophe worse in the Palestinian territory.



“We have a disagreement with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah,” Netanyahu informed Israeli legislators on Tuesday, one day after United States Leader Joe Biden pressured him to stop plots for attacking Rafah. He also noted, “We do not see a way to eliminate Hamas militarily without destroying these remaining battalions. We are determined to do it.”



The White House cautioned on Monday – following Biden’s 45-minute phone call with Netanyahu – that a great ground mission in Rafah “would be a mistake.” Summing up the call, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed journalists, “It would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza and further isolate Israel internationally.”



Biden had beforehand persisted that Israel give a good strategy for stopping civilian victims in Rafah before starting its attack, however, alongside increasing political fallout due to Palestinian civilian victims, he has adopted a stronger attitude against Netanyahu. The United States leader voiced backing on Friday for United States Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer following an address given by the lawmaker debating that Netanyahu had “lost his way” also became barrier to peace in the territory.

