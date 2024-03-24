Swiss researchers discover 16M-year-old fossilized skull in Amazon River

(MENAFN) In a significant archaeological breakthrough, researchers from the University of Zurich have unearthed a fossilized skull dating back an astonishing 16 million years in the Amazon River region of Peru. This remarkable find belongs to a previously unknown species of giant dolphin, shedding new light on the prehistoric aquatic ecosystems of South America. The discovery, as reported by The Guardian, has captured the attention of the scientific community worldwide, unveiling intriguing insights into the evolutionary history of marine mammals in this region.



The study, led by Aldo Benites-Palomino, presents an intriguing revelation: the closest relative of this extinct dolphin species resided thousands of kilometers away in Southeast Asia, an unexpected connection that underscores the complex interplay of ancient marine environments across continents. The newly identified species, Pebanista yacuruna, belongs to the Platanistoidea family, which thrived during a period spanning from 24 million to 16 million years ago. With an estimated length of up to 3.5 meters, these ancient river dolphins navigated the waterways of prehistoric Peru, carving out their niche in a vastly different landscape.



However, the journey to uncovering the secrets of this ancient creature was not without its challenges. Benites-Palomino revealed that the initial discovery of the Pebanista yacuruna occurred in 2018, yet progress on the research was hampered by the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these setbacks, the perseverance of the research team ultimately culminated in the publication of their findings in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108014813