Libyan authorities discover mass grave with remains of over 65 irregular migrants

(MENAFN) In western Libya, a distressing discovery was made as authorities uncovered a mass grave containing the remains of at least 65 irregular migrants. The grave was located in the Shuwairif region, situated southeast of the capital city of Tripoli. This revelation was made public by the Criminal Investigations Department of Libya's Interior Ministry, who disseminated the information via a statement posted on social media platforms.



According to the statement released by the Interior Ministry, efforts were swiftly initiated to address the grim situation. Teams deployed to the site collected DNA samples from the bodies of the irregular migrants, with the aim of establishing their identities. This meticulous process was undertaken in order to bring closure to the families of the deceased and to shed light on the circumstances surrounding their tragic fate.



Following the collection of DNA samples and necessary procedures, the bodies of the unidentified irregular migrants were laid to rest in a designated cemetery. This burial site was specifically allocated by the prosecutor's office responsible for the Shuwairif region, serving as a final resting place for those who lost their lives in this heartbreaking episode. The somber discovery of the mass grave underscores the harrowing realities faced by irregular migrants in their perilous journeys, while also highlighting the ongoing challenges and complexities surrounding migration issues in Libya.

