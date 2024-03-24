WHO facilitates transfer of 2 sick children from Gaza to Rafah

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) facilitated the transfer of two unwell children, Fadi Al-Zannat aged 9, and Nour Jarboa aged 6, from Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip to the Rafah border crossing.



This move was made in anticipation of transporting them to hospitals located outside the enclave. The children, both afflicted with cancer and malnutrition, were transported using an ambulance provided by the UN health agency.



“The evacuation (of the two children) took place after two months of issuing an urgent appeal to all international and humanitarian institutions, child rights organizations, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization,” Hossam Abu Safia, the head of Kamal Adwan Hospital, relayed information to a Turkish news agency. “For over two months, we have been pleading to relocate these children to a better-equipped facility.”



“Currently, we are facing shortages of medical supplies, food, and infant formula. These children are now suffering from severe malnutrition,” the head declared. “Fortunately, there has been a response to transferring the children from the northern Gaza Strip, outside it.”



Abu Safia emphasized that “there are dozens of these children in Kamal Adwan Hospital, and if they are not provided with medical supplies and milk due to the shortage, we will lose more of them.”

