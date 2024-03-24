Global crude steel output rises by 3.7 percent in February

(MENAFN) Global crude steel output surged by 3.7 percent from the numbers of last year in February, based on World Steel Association (worldsteel) figures pulished on Friday.



In February, steel production for the 71 countries reporting to worldsteel stood at 148.8 million units.



The top steel manufacturer in the whole world, China, witnessed a 3.5 percent increase in its February number of 81.2 million tons.



India's steel output jumped 11.4 percent to stand at 11.8 million tons in February, whereas Japan's steel production increased slightly by 1.1 percent to reach 7 million tons.



In contrast, the US manufactured 6.5 tons of crude steel last month, marking a 1.2 percent decrease on a yearly basis and Russia is expected to have made 5.7 million tons this October, dropping by 4.4 percent from one year to the next.



Turkey, which is the seventh biggest crude steel manufacturer in the whole world, recorded a 46.6 percent yearly hike in crude steel output to amount to 3.1 million tons last month.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108014803