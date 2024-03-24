Turkish manufacturing sector capacity utilization rate surges by 77.2 percent in March

(MENAFN) In March, the Turkish manufacturing sector witnessed a modest increase in its capacity utilization rate, reaching 77.2 percent, indicating a slight uptick of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released by the Official Central Bank. The breakdown of these figures revealed that the utilization rates for investment goods and intermediate goods remained consistent at 76.5 percent, while durable consumer goods recorded a rate of 73.3 percent.



Delving deeper into the sectoral breakdown, the manufacturing of paper products emerged with the highest capacity usage, boasting a utilization rate of 85 percent. Conversely, the production of leather products reported the lowest utilization rate, standing at 62.4 percent. These detailed insights provide valuable context regarding the operational dynamics across various segments of the manufacturing industry in Turkey.



It's essential to understand that the capacity utilization rate figures are derived from responses to a business tendency survey conducted among local manufacturing units. This month's survey witnessed the participation of 1,731 companies, contributing to the richness of the data. However, it's crucial to note that these findings are not reflective of official views or predictions by the Turkish Central Bank; rather, they serve as indicative metrics of industry performance and sentiment, offering a glimpse into the prevailing conditions within the manufacturing sector.

