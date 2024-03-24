Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University hosts delegation from Dubai Municipality to discuss potential areas of collaboration

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) March 24, 2024: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently welcomed a delegation from Dubai Municipality, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing partnership. The visit aimed to explore avenues for expanding collaboration across various fields, enhancing skill development, and advancing sustainable development and innovation leadership.



The meeting commenced with an introductory session, during which both parties explored possible areas of collaboration. The delegation also reiterated the Municipality’s commitment to fostering strategic alliances that drive innovation and growth across key sectors in Dubai. Furthermore, the visit underscores the pivotal role of knowledge exchange in propelling the emirate’s development journey and fostering its ongoing progress.



HBMSU is committed to strengthen collaboration with government and private entities in the realms of scientific research, underscoring the critical fusion of academic knowledge with technological advancements. Through pioneering initiatives, the University aims to realise its mission of offering comprehensive education and training opportunities. By offering comprehensive education and training opportunities, HBMSU seeks to equip future generations with the skills and experiences necessary to drive development and excellence in Dubai and beyond.





MENAFN24032024003685011158ID1108014790