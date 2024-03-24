IRH Completes the Official Acquisition Of Mopani Copper Mines In Zambia

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 22 March 2024 - International Resources Holding (IRH) is excited to formally announce the completion of its acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia. Celebrated with an unveiling ceremony in Kitwe, under the patronage of President Hakainde Hichilema, this move represents a significant milestone in IRH’s expansion within the global mining landscape.



Positioned at the epicenter of Zambia's copper-rich region, Mopani Copper Mines exemplifies IRH's strategic intent to invest in premium mining assets that align with its dedication to sustainable and economically beneficial mining practices.



This substantial investment showcases IRH’s drive for impactful economic contributions, including job creation, workforce stability, and expanded business prospects within Zambia's mining sector.



Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of International Holding Company, shared his eagerness regarding the new partnership: "We are immensely pleased to announce the official integration of Mopani Copper Mines into our portfolio. This venture is a key part of our strategic vision to support and grow high-value assets, as well as to deploy our expertise in fostering resource management that is both responsible and sustainable."



Ali Rashdi, CEO of International Resources Holding, commented on the acquisition with great optimism: "Today we celebrate a landmark cooperation with Mopani Copper Mines. This acquisition marks a crucial step in our strategic journey in the mining industry, emphasizing our unyielding dedication to innovation, eco-friendly practices, and collaborative advancement."



The integration of Mopani Copper Mines is set to enhance a legacy of mining excellence, backed by a committed and skillful workforce. IRH will endeavor to continue this tradition, promoting a spirit of ingenuity, operational efficiency, and conscientious governance.



With the acquisition process now complete, IRH and Mopani Copper Mines are poised to commence a thrilling period of growth and positive transformation in the Zambian mining industry, leaving a tangible and sustainable impact on the sector and its communities.





