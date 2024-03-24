EU declares USD8 billion assistance bundle for Egypt

(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) has unveiled a substantial aid package totaling EUR7.4 billion (USD8 billion) for Egypt, signifying a strategic partnership aimed at bolstering the North African nation's economy and addressing migration concerns. The announcement, made during a ceremony in Cairo attended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and leaders from several European Union member states including Belgium, Italy, Austria, Cyprus, and Greece, marks a significant commitment to enhancing cooperation between the European Union and Egypt.



Describing the aid package as a "strategic and comprehensive partnership," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined plans for collaboration across various sectors including politics, security, energy, and trade. The European Union-Egypt Joint Declaration encompasses grants and loans over the next three years, with a focus on supporting Egypt's economic stability and addressing pressing challenges such as inflation and economic pressures.



According to details provided by European Union officials, the aid package includes EUR5 billion allocated for concessional loans and €1.8 billion for investments, with an additional EUR600 million designated for grants, including funds for migration management. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the significance of the agreement in fostering an integrated partnership to tackle regional challenges and combat illegal migration flows.



The announcement of the aid package comes at a crucial time as Egypt faces mounting pressures, including the potential influx of refugees from neighboring conflict zones. With concerns over Israel's anticipated ground offensive in Gaza's Rafah prompting fears of displacement, the aid from the European Union is poised to support Egypt in managing potential migratory challenges.



While Egypt has not traditionally been a primary transit point for migrants seeking entry into Europe, the country continues to grapple with migratory pressures from the region. With millions of migrants currently residing in Egypt, predominantly fleeing armed conflict in Sudan and other neighboring countries, the aid package represents a significant step towards addressing the humanitarian and socioeconomic needs of both migrants and host communities.



Overall, the European Union's aid package underscores a commitment to strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Egypt, fostering economic development, enhancing regional stability, and addressing migration challenges in the North African region.

MENAFN24032024000045015687ID1108014779