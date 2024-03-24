Oil rates fall on reduction in demand growth, recovered ceasefire efforts

(MENAFN) On Friday, Oil rates dropped on estimates of a reduction in international demand growth with a robust US greenback and recovered cease-fire efforts, which might alleviate concerns of supply disturbances in the Middle East.



International benchmark Brent crude exchanged at USD85.30 a barrel at 10.06 AM regional time (0706 GMT), which marks a 0.56 percent decline from the closing rate of USD85.78 a barrel in the latest trading day.



However, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) exchanged at USD80.64 a barrel simultaneously, which makes up to 0.53 percent fall from the earlier trading session that finished at USD81.07 a barrel.



The growth of the US greenback over other currencies backed lower rates, with projections of decreased demand because of costlier oil trade for foreign currency users.



The US dollar index surged by 0.80 percent to stand at 104.25 at 10.02 AM regional time (0702 GMT).



A US draft resolution urging an instant cease-fire in Gaza related to the discharge of all hostages is going to be put to a vote on early Friday at the UN Security Council.



The chance of a cease-fire in the area, where key oil suppliers and trade routes exist in, poses descending burden on oil rates.

