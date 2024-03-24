Switzerland emerges as first key economy to reduce primary interest rate

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) took the unprecedented step of reducing its primary interest rate, marking the initiation of monetary policy easing and establishing itself as the first major economy to do so.



The SNB announced a 25 basis point decrease, bringing the policy rate down to 1.50 percent, in what represents the first adjustment of its kind by the bank in nearly a decade, as outlined in a statement issued by the institution.



"The easing of monetary policy has been made possible because the fight against inflation over the past two-and-a-half years has been effective," the statement noted.



In February, Switzerland saw a deceleration in its annual inflation rate, which dipped to 1.2 percent, marking the lowest reading since October 2021, as reported by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office. The bank anticipates that this trend of subdued inflation will persist, with projections indicating that the inflation rate is likely to remain below 2 percent over the coming years.



In response to these developments, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has adjusted its average inflation forecast, revising it to 1.4 percent for the current year and further down to 1.2 percent for the following year. This adjustment reflects the bank's assessment of the prevailing economic conditions and its outlook on inflationary pressures.



Meanwhile, among other major economies, the central banks of the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand opted to maintain their respective interest rates unchanged during their recent meetings. However, Japan diverged from this trend by implementing a rate hike on Wednesday. Additionally, the Bank of England is scheduled to announce its rate decision later on Thursday, contributing to the global landscape of monetary policy adjustments and economic strategies.

