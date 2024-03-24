Turkey’s international reserves for February reach USD128.5B

(MENAFN) In its latest report, the Turkish Central Bank unveiled the status of Turkey’s official international reserves for the month of February, revealing a total valuation of USD128.5 billion. This figure represented a notable 4 percent decrease compared to the preceding month of January. The decline was primarily attributed to a significant reduction in foreign exchange reserves, which saw a noteworthy 8.2 percent drop, bringing the total to USD71.6 billion. Conversely, gold reserves experienced a modest uptick of 2.2 percent, reaching USD49.4 billion during the same period.



Further analysis of the data shed light on the dynamics of short-term predetermined net drains associated with both the central government and the Central Bank. These net drains increased by 3.3 percent, amounting to USD52.3 billion. Within this total, USD43.6 billion was allocated to principal repayments, with an additional USD8.7 billion earmarked for interest payments.



Moreover, the report detailed the outstanding foreign exchange and gold liabilities stemming from the bank's swap transactions with resident and non-resident banks. This aspect of Turkey’s financial landscape accounted for a significant portion, totaling USD67.2 billion. Of this amount, USD19.4 billion was due within a month's time, highlighting the short-term nature of these liabilities.



The fluctuations observed in Turkey’s international reserves underscore the dynamic nature of its financial position. While the decrease in foreign exchange reserves may raise concerns, the concurrent increase in gold holdings offers a contrasting narrative.

