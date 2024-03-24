Stating how joint African army force can accomplish what West couldn’t

(MENAFN) In response to the myriad security challenges plaguing the Sahel region, including terrorist threats, intercommunal conflicts, and illicit trafficking, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has taken a bold step towards enhancing regional security by establishing a joint military force. Led by new leaders Assimi Goïta, Ibrahim Traoré, and Abdourahamane Tiani in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger respectively, this initiative aims to bolster the capacity of Sahelian nations to combat threats and safeguard the region's stability.



The decision to form a common force stems from the recognition of the limitations faced by individual national armed forces in addressing complex security challenges effectively. With constrained resources and fragmented efforts, Sahelian countries have struggled to confront terrorist groups and other threats in isolation. Through the establishment of a joint military force, they seek to consolidate their resources and coordinate their actions to more effectively counter the diverse array of security threats confronting the region.



The creation of a unified AES force represents a significant and much-needed initiative in a region grappling with persistent security challenges. Terrorism, organized crime, and armed conflicts have plagued countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso since the aftermath of the NATO intervention in Libya in 2011, which led to the destabilization of the region following the fall of Colonel Gaddafi. Furthermore, the presence and interests of external powers such as the United States and France have contributed to ongoing instability, underscoring the imperative for Sahelian nations to assert their sovereignty and take proactive measures to address security threats.



By collaborating on security efforts through the establishment of a joint military force, the AES countries aim to overcome the challenges posed by external interference and internal discord.



This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering regional cooperation and collective action to safeguard the peace and stability of the Sahel, thereby paving the way for sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

