Additional 27 CAPF Companies To Be In Bengal This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) West Bengal is set to witnessed an additional pre-poll deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel soon as 27 more companies of the Central forces are slated to join the existing deployment by the month's end, according to insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

As many as 150 companies of CAPF are already deployed in different pockets of the state. With the additional deployment of 27 companies, the total pre-poll deployment in the state will increase to 177 companies.

Insiders from CEO said that of the 27 companies, the maximum deployment will be from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with 15 companies, followed by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with seven and Border Security Force (BSF) with five.

The Election Commission of India has already earmarked a deployment of 920 companies of CAPF for West Bengal for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. This is the highest among all Indian states (including Jammu and Kashmir).

The commission has started deploying CAPF companies even before the dates of polls and counting were announced earlier this month.

The ruling Trinamool Congress have raised strong objections to this early deployment of Central forces, claiming that with the forces occupying a number of educational institutions, the academic schedule is hampered to a great extent.

The deployed forces have started conducting route marches in different pockets in the state to instill confidence among voters. They are reportedly interacting with people, ensuring them of fullest cooperation in case of any kind of intimidation.