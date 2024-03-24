Palestinian Red Crescent Staff Member Killed By Israeli Forces In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 24 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Sunday, a staff member of the Palestinian Red Crescent was killed due to gunfire from Israeli occupation forces at Al Amal Hospital, situated west of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.Medical sources confirmed that Amir Subhi Abu Eisha, an emergency operations room staff member at the Palestinian Red Crescent, was fatally wounded while carrying out his duties at Al Amal Hospital.Since the commencement of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, a total of 364 medical workers, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, have tragically been killed.In a separate incident, at dawn on Sunday, medical teams successfully recovered the bodies of six deaths from beneath the debris of a house that was targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the eastern part of Rafah, a city situated in the southern part of the Strip.Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched a series of intense raids in the central, southern, and western areas of Khan Yunis. The city is currently witnessing severe air and ground bombardment, along with shooting from Israeli helicopters.Additionally, military vehicles have been deployed near the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex.According to a preliminary count by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of deaths in Gaza has reached 32,142, predominantly comprising children and women.Moreover, the total number of injuries stands at 74,412 since the start of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7th of the previous year.