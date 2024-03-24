Spring Awakening In Northern Jordan Revives Tourism Industry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) – The picturesque landscapes, vibrant colors, and captivating scents of blooming flowers have ushered in the spring season, breathing new life into the tourism sector of northern Jordan.After enduring a challenging period marked by a decline in tourist numbers and a weakened tourism industry due to the harsh impact of the aggression against Gaza, the region is now experiencing a revitalization.The northern regions of the Kingdom, renowned havens for nature enthusiasts, warmly welcomed Jordanian, Arab, and foreign visitors, offering them breathtaking views and captivating natural beauty. Every corner they explored, they were met with scenes that delighted their eyes, captivated their hearts, and filled their souls with a sense of comfort and tranquility.Governorates such as Irbid, Ajloun, and other northern regions, known for their enchanting and picturesque landscapes, vast plains, and lush green forests during the spring season, have witnessed a remarkable surge in demand from Jordanian and Arab visitors. These visitors have come to indulge in the mesmerizing wonders of nature, which provide unforgettable contemplative experiences.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Arab visitors expressed their joy upon witnessing the picturesque natural landscapes, freshwater springs, sprawling plains, and verdant trails that grace the northern regions of the Kingdom.They also commended the generous hospitality of the Jordanian people and the sense of security and safety prevailing in Jordan.Furthermore, they highlighted that Jordan is their preferred tourist destination, particularly for Gulf citizens and their families, especially during spring and cultural tourism.Dr. Ibrahim Bazazo, a tourism expert and faculty member at the Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality at the University of Jordan-Aqaba, emphasized Jordan's distinct natural terrain and exceptional biodiversity, which are rarely found elsewhere in the world. These attributes provide the country with a competitive edge over other nations.He highlighted the abundance of unique plant species and flowers, as well as the juxtaposition of mountain ranges, valleys, plains, lakes, and dams in various regions such as Umm Qais, the Arab Dam region, and King Talal Dam.Bazazo underscored the importance of promoting and marketing spring tourism in the northern governorates, enhancing infrastructure, providing healthcare facilities, and investing in these natural areas to stimulate domestic tourism and attract Arab and foreign visitors.He called for empowering local communities in the northern governorates by supporting the establishment of small and medium enterprises and organizing spring festivals. Additionally, he urged the Jordanian media to showcase and highlight these areas.Meanwhile, Suhail Halasa, head of the Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents (JSTA), emphasized the significance of increased oversight by relevant authorities to ensure public cleanliness in areas frequented by visitors. He also stressed the importance of installing informative signage.Halasa stated that the influx of visitors to the northern regions during the spring season has contributed to boosting the local economy and stimulating commercial activities in the markets of these regions. He urged visitors to these natural sites in the north to preserve the environment and maintain cleanliness.Overall, the reawakening of spring in northern Jordan has breathed new life into the tourism sector, attracting visitors with its awe-inspiring natural beauty and offering a much-needed boost to the local economy.