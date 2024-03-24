Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy 18 Cruise Missiles, 25 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 18 enemy Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs overnight Sunday.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram .

In the early hours of March 24, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 14 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launched from the Engels area, Russia) and 28 Shahed-type combat UAVs (launched form Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in temporary occupied Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and EW equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, 43 aerial targets were destroyed: 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn, and Lviv regions.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of March 24, Russian strategic bombers launched cruise missiles at Ukraine. The air alert was declared throughout the country.