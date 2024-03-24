Enemy Has One Warship In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea, and no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There is one Russian Kalibr carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.

As reported, according to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, after the loss of ships in the Black Sea, Russia is redeploying part of the Black Sea Fleet to Novorosiisk.