Enemy Has One Warship In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea, and no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
Read also:
Air defenses shoot down about ten missile
s fired at Kyiv – administration
There is one Russian Kalibr carrier in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles.
As reported, according to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, after the loss of ships in the Black Sea, Russia is redeploying part of the Black Sea Fleet to Novorosiisk.
MENAFN24032024000193011044ID1108014710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.