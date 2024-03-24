Enemy Shells Five Communities In Sumy Region At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning on Sunday, March 24, Russian invaders fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Buda, and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled," the statement reads.

The Russians launched an airstrike on the Yunakivka community with KABs.

The enemy attacked Velyka Pysarivka and Znob-Novgorod communities with mortars.

Person injured inregion due to Russian shelling, 12 private houses damaged

The Russians fired at the Shalyhyne community with mortars and artillery.

The Russians dropped two mines on the territory of the Seredina-Buda community.

As reported, Russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region yesterday.