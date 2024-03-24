Six Civilians Injured In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders fired on 19 settlements in the Kherson region, six civilians were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Yesterday, the enemy fired at Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tokarivka, Lvove, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Sadove, Antonivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Novovorontsovka, Pervomaiske, Tomaryne and the city of Kherson. The enemy also launched a missile attack on the Velyka Oleksandrivka community in the Beryslav district," Prokudin wrote.

Three injured by Russian strike on's“Invincibility Point”

He noted that the Russian military had hit residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging five private houses. There were also hits to a "Points of Invincibility", a shop and an outbuilding.

"Six people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression," added the RMA chief.

The Air Defense Forces in the Kherson region managed to destroy one Shahed-131/136.

As reported earlier, the number of casualties increased to three as a result of a strike on the "Points of Invincibility" in the Kherson region on March 23.