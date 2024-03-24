Six Civilians Injured In Kherson Region Due To Russian Shelling Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invaders fired on 19 settlements in the Kherson region, six civilians were injured.
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Yesterday, the enemy fired at Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tokarivka, Lvove, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Tiahynka, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Mykilske, Sadove, Antonivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Novovorontsovka, Pervomaiske, Tomaryne and the city of Kherson. The enemy also launched a missile attack on the Velyka Oleksandrivka community in the Beryslav district," Prokudin wrote.
Read also:
Three injured by Russian strike on Kherson
's“Invincibility Point”
He noted that the Russian military had hit residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging five private houses. There were also hits to a "Points of Invincibility", a shop and an outbuilding.
"Six people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression," added the RMA chief.
The Air Defense Forces in the Kherson region managed to destroy one Shahed-131/136.
As reported earlier, the number of casualties increased to three as a result of a strike on the "Points of Invincibility" in the Kherson region on March 23.
MENAFN24032024000193011044ID1108014706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.