UN Chief Says It's Time To 'Truly Flood' Gaza With Aid, Calls For Ceasefire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres stood near a long line
of waiting trucks Saturday and declared it was time to“truly flood
Gaza with lifesaving aid," calling the starvation inside the
enclave a“moral outrage.” He urged an immediate cease-fire between
Israel and Hamas, Azernews reports, citing Hurriyyet .
Guterres spoke on the Egyptian side of the border not far from
the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israel plans to launch a
ground assault despite widespread warnings of a potential
catastrophe. More than half of Gaza's population has taken refuge
there.
“Any further onslaught will make things even worse - worse for
Palestinian civilians, worse for hostages and worse for all people
in the region," Guterres said.
He spoke a day after the U.N. Security Council failed to reach
consensus on the wording of a U.S.-sponsored resolution supporting
“an immediate and sustained cease-fire.”
Guterres repeatedly noted the difficulties of getting aid into
Gaza, for which international aid agencies have largely blamed
Israel.
“Here from this crossing, we see the heartbreak and
heartlessness ... a long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of
the gates, the long shadow of starvation on the other,” he
said.
About 7,000 aid trucks are waiting in Egypt's North Sinai
province to enter Gaza, Gov. Mohammed Abdel-Fadeil Shousha said in
a statement.
Guterres added:“It is time for an ironclad commitment by Israel
for total ... access for humanitarian goods to Gaza, and in the
Ramadan spirit of compassion, it is also time for the immediate
release of all hostages.” He later told journalists that a
humanitarian cease-fire and hostage release should occur at the
same time.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014705
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.