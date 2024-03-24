US Vice President Says Ukraine Not Involved In Moscow Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday rejected Russian
President Vladimir Putin's insinuation that Ukraine could be
involved in Friday's attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region
that killed at least 133 people, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
In an interview with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent
Rachel Scott, Harris answered "no" when questioned if Washington
had evidence to back Putin's accusation.
“And first, let me start by saying what has happened is an act
of terrorism and the number of people who've been killed is
obviously a tragedy and we should all send our condolences to those
families."
"No, there is no, whatsoever, any evidence and, in fact, what we
know to be the case is that ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts,
responsible for what happened,” she added.
At least 133 people were killed and 145 others were injured
after gunmen opened fire as the rock band Picnic was about to
perform at the Crocus City Hall, just west of Moscow.
Authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the
attack, including four directly involved, according to the Federal
Security Service.
Putin said all four people directly involved in committing the
attack were arrested on their way to Ukraine, where "a window" was
prepared for their escape.
He did not directly blame Ukraine but also did not refer to the
assessment by American officials that a branch of the Daesh/ISIS
terror group was behind it.
Meanwhile, officials in Ukraine, where Russia started a "special
military operation" two years ago, have denied any involvement in
the attack.
