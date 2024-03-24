Turkiye's Markets Experience Surging Demand During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature
KUWAIT, March 24 (KUNA) -- Throughout the sacred month of Ramadan, the bustling markets of Istanbul, Turkiye witness a surge in activity as shoppers buy various essentials.
As Ramadan unfolds, both fasting individuals and shoppers increasingly converge in markets to purchase their Ramadan essentials, such as dates, cheese, olives, and pastrami, as these items are among the dietary traditions and customs observed by the Turkish people.
Shoppers aim to bring joy and happiness into their homes by purchasing these essentials, as well as sharing this spirit with their loved ones through exchanging visits and hosting guests. (end) ta
