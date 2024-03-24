Swiss Neutrality Initiative Gains Momentum

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A popular initiative on Swiss neutrality is expected to be submitted to a vote. According to the president of the initiative's committee, Walter Wobmann, around 110,000 signatures have already been certified. The initiative will be submitted on April 11, said Worbmann.



A total of around 140,000 signatures have been collected for the popular initiative on“Safeguarding Swiss Neutrality” (neutrality initiative), Wobmann said in an interview with the Swiss tabloid newspaper, Blick, published on Wednesday.“Perpetual neutrality is a model of peace for Switzerland, and people don't want to jeopardise that. We have been spared wars for over 200 years as a result,” continued the former Swiss People's Party parliamentarian. Neutrality“only on a case-by-case basis” should be prevented.

+Wanted: politically convenient definition of 'neutrality'

The initiative demands that Switzerland not join any military or defence alliance. Cooperation with such alliances would be excluded in the event of a direct military attack on Switzerland. However, according to the committee, training with foreign partners would remain permissible and parliament could continue to authorise the army to take part in peacekeeping operations.

No more Russia sanctions

Switzerland would be prohibited from taking“non-military coercive measures” against belligerent states. It would no longer be allowed to participate in sanctions nor impose them itself. For example, according to the initiative, Switzerland would be prohibited from adopting the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia following the attack on Ukraine.



However, Switzerland's obligations towards the United Nations would remain excluded from the ban. The country should also be allowed to take its own measures to prevent other countries from circumventing sanctions.

+How neutral is Switzerland, really?

The initiators also wish to enshrine in the constitution that Switzerland use its perpetual neutrality to prevent and resolve conflicts. It should be available as a mediator and maintain good relations with all states. The committee sees neutrality as a means for peace.

Federal Council opposes initiative

The federal constitution stipulates that the Federal Council and parliament shall take measures to safeguard Switzerland's neutrality. According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, the rights and duties of a neutral state are governed by the law on neutrality in accordance with the Hague Conventions of 1907.

When launching the initiative, the Federal Council did not consider it expedient to enshrine the core content of neutrality in the constitution or in legislation. This would restrict Switzerland's room for manoeuvre in terms of security and foreign policy. The current policy of neutrality was defined in 1993 and has been practised ever since.

