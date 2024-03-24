Israel-Hamas: Hundreds March In Geneva Urging End Of Gaza Violence

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Nearly 2,500 people marched through downtown Geneva on Saturday afternoon "to put an end to genocide, apartheid and occupation in Gaza".

Separately, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Israel on Saturday to abandon an assault on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip,“in the name of humanity”.

“I am gravely concerned by reports of an Israeli plan to launch a ground attack on Rafah. A further escalation of violence in this densely populated area would lead to even more death and suffering,” wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on social network X (previously Twitter).

The protesters called for demonstrations to continue as long as Israeli forces continue their“massacre” in Gaza.

The demonstration was organised by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel association. The organisation called on Switzerland to immediately cease its military cooperation with Israel. It also urged Swiss authorities should actively promote compliance with international humanitarian law.

The demonstration passed off without any serious incidents. However, there were major traffic obstructions and spray-painting at the Musée Rath. According to police estimates, around 2,500 people took part in the rally.



