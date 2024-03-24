Qatar On Path Towards Digital Growth And Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is moving forward and taking steps towards the development of technology ecosystem and digital transformation. With digitalisation spearheading efforts, the country is moving fast by unlocking more opportunities and realising its National Vision 2030 goals.

Talking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of recently held Web Summit Qatar 2024, Mohammad Abdelhadi, Enterprise Agreement Manager at malomatia said,“Qatar is moving and accelerating its steps towards technology and digital transformation. This is one of the major evidences that Qatar is moving on the right track.”

As Qatar will host the Web Summit for five years,“we are expecting some major developments and hope to see much more attendees, technologies and industries participating in the event. We are hoping that next time it's going to be on a bigger scale,” he added.

malomatia stands at the forefront of the digital transformation of Qatar. It's Digital Transformation Framework is poised to reap the most advanced digital solutions and technologies in Cyber Security, Big data, Analytics/AI, Cloud Computing, Mobility, IoT and Smart Solutions that ensures the digital transformation of a business in a seamless and efficient manner.

Topics for the summit that include AI and e-commerce overlap with our vision as we are also focusing on digital transformation and sustainability,” he further said.

The country has made impressive strides in digital transformation by developing its ICT sector which is evident by consistent effort to offer top notch infrastructure and constant monitoring of digital performance guided by international best practice.

Also speaking to The Peninsula, Munera Darwish Fakhroo, Communications and marketing team, malomatia said,“We support Qatar's vision for 2030 which extends beyond digital transformation to include sustainability.”

“Our goal for participation was to create an experience that reflects our environmental and cultural values. Therefore, we designed and built an exhibition stand made from sustainable and 100 percent recyclable materials, ensuring 90 percent reusability to minimise waste and promote environmental sustainability.”

“Furthermore, one of our priorities was presenting information in Arabic and English to emphasise the importance of our language in the Arab world in technology and digial transformation,” she added.

Qatar is rapidly transforming into an extraordinary hub where a promising outlook builds on a strong economic foundation, a future-ready infrastructure lives alongside timeless hospitality, and enormous resources meet unparalleled connectivity, to create a lucrative world of opportunities.