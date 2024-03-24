Vodafone Qatar Hosts Event For Businesses In Collaboration With Microsoft

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar, in collaboration with Microsoft recently hosted an event for businesses in Qatar, leveraging the power of copilot and cloud technologies.

The event explored how transformative digital technologies can support the digital transformation journey of small and middle sized businesses (SMBs) in Qatar, and how these digital innovations can enable businesses to operate with more efficiency and flexibility.

During the event, Vodafone showcased its latest service 'Business Talk' a cloud-based telephone platform that allows businesses to take their landline everywhere they go without missing calls or business opportunities. With no hardware or maintenance costs, the platform allows professionals to make and receive calls, conduct video meetings, and collaborate seamlessly through all types of devices, bolstering productivity and responsiveness.

With multiple demos presented, customers at the event experienced the capabilities of a modern cloud PABX and how they can equip their teams with these cutting-edge collaboration tools.

Microsoft took part in presenting copilot and cloud technologies which can use AI-powered tools to increase business productivity, quality of work and manage resource usage efficiently through easy natural language expressions, creating a flow by describing what is needed through multiple steps of conversation.

Konstantinos Kiourkatiotis, Head of Enterprise Marketing at Vodafone Qatar commented,“We are proud to be collaborating with Microsoft in this event to shed light on the latest-cutting edge technologies to support SMBs in Qatar. At Vodafone we are committed to providing the right tools for those within the industry to digitally transform their business operations for increased efficiency.”